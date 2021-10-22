iPhone SE 3 said to sport iPhone XR design with Side button Touch ID

According to Chinese site MyDrivers, Apple’s third-generation iPhone SE will sport a design very similar to the iPhone XR with Touch ID in the side button (à la iPad Air 4 and iPad mini 6) and be Cupertino’s last ‌iPhone‌ produced with an LCD display.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

A machine translation of the report explains that the design of the third-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ is based on the ‌iPhone‌ XR, and will feature a ‌Touch ID‌ fingerprint scanner built into the side button, as well as an LCD display, the A15 Bionic chip, and 5G connectivity. The report noted that the device is expected to be Apple’s final ‌iPhone‌ with an LCD display, with future iPhones moving to OLED or other, more advanced display technologies. MyDrivers acknowledged that this assertion stands in contrast to other recent claims that the third-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ would continue with the design of the current, second-generation model, but was insistent that it is correct. The ‌iPhone SE‌ currently shares the same design as the now-discontinued ‌iPhone‌ 8, with a ‌Touch ID‌ scanner built into the Home Button.

MacDailyNews Take: Begone, ye antiquated, space-wasting, staccato-inducing, flow-interrupting Home button!

MyDrivers said that the ‌iPhone SE‌ 3 will be launched next spring, starting with 64GB storage capacity and the same low $399 starting price of the current model.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!