WSJ reviews Apple Watch Series 7: If you’re thinking about your first smartwatch, you’ll want to consider this

Apple Watch Series 7 features the largest and most advanced Apple Watch display ever — a reengineered Always-On Retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders. The Wall Street Journal reviews the new device and says that if you’re thinking about your first smartwatch, you’ll want to consider this.

The design of Apple Watch Series 7 is refined with softer, more rounded corners, and the display has a unique refractive edge that makes full-screen watch faces and apps appear to seamlessly connect with the curvature of the case. At just 1.7 mm thin, the narrower borders of Apple Watch Series 7 maximize the screen area of the display while minimally changing the dimensions of the watch itself. Apple Watch Series 7 also features a user interface optimized for the larger display, a new QWERTY keyboard, plus two unique watch faces — Contour and Modular Duo — designed specifically for the new device. Users benefit from the same all-day 18-hour battery life, now complemented by 33 percent faster charging.

Nicole Nguyen for The Wall Street Journal:

The most significant update to the new smartwatch, arriving on Friday, is a slightly larger touch screen, which can fit more text from messages and features bigger, easier-to-press buttons. The watch is also more rugged, according to Apple. These incremental refinements add up to a better—though not significantly better—watch experience. If you liked the Apple Watch before, you’re going to like this one. If you weren’t already convinced you needed a $399 wrist computer, the Series 7 probably won’t convert you. But if you’re an iPhone user thinking about your first smartwatch, you’ll want to consider this. The Series 7 is rated for 18 hours—as Apple Watches have been since 2015—based on an evolving test that includes a workout with music, other app use and a steady stream of notifications and time checks. In other words, your battery life might be very different… With casual home use, where the watch is mostly connected to my iPhone and Wi-Fi network, I actually got nearly 25 hours on a single charge. That’s including an hour of outdoor workouts, at least 30 minutes of audio streaming, six to eight hours of sleep tracking and multiple time checks an hour. And I had opted for the always-on display. The Series 7 exceeded my battery expectations, but still needs to be charged daily, especially if you want to use sleep tracking… The Series 7 includes a USB-C charger that, in my testing, powered it from 0% to 100% in 74 minutes. That’s only about 15 minutes quicker than the Series 6 took. However, charging for eight minutes with the included USB-C cable and a power brick rated for at least 20 watts is sufficient for eight hours of sleep tracking (with display and notifications off).

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch Series 7 is a winner! Now, if only Apple can make enough of them.

