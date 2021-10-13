Apple TV+ releases ‘Harriet the Spy’ trailer, sets worldwide premiere for November 19th

Apple TV+ today announced the premiere date for “Harriet the Spy,” and debuted the trailer showcasing a glimpse at the first animated adaptation of the iconic children’s novel chronicling the coming-of-age adventures of the irrepressible Harriet M. Welsch.

Produced by The Jim Henson Company, the animated series stars acclaimed actor Beanie Feldstein as Harriet, a fiercely independent and adventurous 11-year-old girl, alongside Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch as Ole Golly, Harriet’s larger-than-life, no-nonsense nanny. The first half of the series (five episodes) debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 19, 2021, and the second half will return with additional episodes in spring 2022.

Set in 1960s New York when the original book was published, “Harriet the Spy” follows the outspoken and perpetually curious 11-year-old Harriet M. Welsch. More than anything, Harriet wants to be a writer, and in order to be a good writer, she’ll need to know everything. And to know everything means she’ll need to spy … on everyone! Joining Feldstein and Lynch, the series features Lacey Chabert as Marion Hawthorne, the ringleader of a group of popular girls at Harriet’s school, and additional voice cast Kimberly Brooks, Crispin Freeman, Grey Griffin, Bumper Robinson and Charlie Schlatter.

Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett wrote and performs the original theme song for the series, which she concurrently released as a single today under her Mom + Pop record label and is now available on Apple Music.

Based on the book by Louise Fitzhugh, the Apple Original series is produced by The Jim Henson Company, and written and executive produced by Will McRobb (“The Adventures of Pete & Pete”) with Sidney Clifton (“Black Panther” animated series, “Me, Eloise”) as producer.

Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford executive produce on behalf of The Jim Henson Company with John W. Hyde, Nancy Steingard and Wendy Moss-Klein also serving as executive producers, and Terissa Kelton as co-executive producer. Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina executive produce for Titmouse Animation Studios.

In addition to “Harriet the Spy,” Apple’s growing partnership with The Jim Henson Company includes “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!,” as well as the highly anticipated reboot of the classic series “Fraggle Rock,” and recently added bonus specials, “Down at Fraggle Rock,” “Doozer Music” and “Fraggle Songs,” that are now available to stream on Apple TV+. The award-winning lineup of original films and series for kids and families on Apple TV+ includes the upcoming “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero; “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment; the recently released “Get Rolling With Otis” and upcoming “Puppy Place”; Daytime Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” and “Helpsters” from Sesame Workshop; Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers”; Peabody Award-winning series “Stillwater”; new series from Peanuts and WildBrain including “The Snoopy Show”; “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

