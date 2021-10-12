Leaker: Apple’s new 10-core M1X MacBook Pro models to start at 16GB RAM and 512GB storage with improved camera

4 Comments

According to leaker “Dylandkt,” Apple’s new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will start at 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage space and come with a camera upgrade.

Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 delivers game-changing performance and the longest battery life ever on a Mac.
Apple’s current 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 delivers game-changing performance and the longest battery life ever on a Mac.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

As he has said previously, the new MacBook Pro models are also expected to feature an upgraded 1080p webcam, and the M1X chip will have the same configuration in both sizes with 10-core CPU.

Dylandkt claims Apple will provide a new charging brick, which is not a surprise since the upcoming machines are rumored to feature a new MagSafe charging port, which would necessitate new charging hardware.

The MacBook Pro models will feature mini-LED displays and smaller bezels with no bottom logo, which we have heard before, and pricing is expected to be similar between the two different sizes. The pricing gap between the 14 and 16-inch options will be “much more narrow” than the current 13 and 16-inch high-end MacBook Pro options.

MacDailyNews Note: Also today, Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), tweeted that the new new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will have mini-LED displays with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities:

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

4 Comments

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , ,