Leaker: Apple’s new 10-core M1X MacBook Pro models to start at 16GB RAM and 512GB storage with improved camera

According to leaker “Dylandkt,” Apple’s new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will start at 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage space and come with a camera upgrade.

MacBook Pro 14 and 16:

Mini Led displays

Smaller bezels with no bottom logo

1080p webcam

Base models will have 16gb of ram and 512gb of storage

Base M1X is the same configuration for both models

Pricing will be similar between 14 and 16 inch

New charging brick — Dylan (@dylandkt) October 12, 2021

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

As he has said previously, the new MacBook Pro models are also expected to feature an upgraded 1080p webcam, and the M1X chip will have the same configuration in both sizes with 10-core CPU. Dylandkt claims Apple will provide a new charging brick, which is not a surprise since the upcoming machines are rumored to feature a new MagSafe charging port, which would necessitate new charging hardware. The MacBook Pro models will feature mini-LED displays and smaller bezels with no bottom logo, which we have heard before, and pricing is expected to be similar between the two different sizes. The pricing gap between the 14 and 16-inch options will be “much more narrow” than the current 13 and 16-inch high-end MacBook Pro options.

MacDailyNews Note: Also today, Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), tweeted that the new new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will have mini-LED displays with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities:

Yes, new 14" and 16" MacBook Pro's will have miniLEDs and we believe they will also be 120Hz refresh. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 12, 2021

