Apple Watch Series 7 quickly sells out, leading to long wait times

Apple began taking orders for its new Apple Watch Series 7 on Friday, but high demand and/or supply constraints mean that some would-be buyers won’t get their hands on the world’s most advanced smartwatch for nearly two months.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The Apple Watch Series 7, which was unveiled in mid-September, became available for preorders at 8 a.m. New York time, with the product slated to reach stores on Oct. 15. Within minutes, it was difficult to get the watch delivered by that date. Customers ordering the stainless-steel models and other versions were told it wouldn’t arrive until November. By afternoon, some stainless-steel models weren’t available until even later in November. And certain high-end models are constrained to the point that Apple listed them as “currently unavailable.” That includes an $899 model made from silver titanium with a leather band, as well as a black titanium one with a silicone band. Models made in partnership with Hermes are seeing shipments delayed until late November or early December.

Shoppers still may be able to find some watches at stores when the Series 7 hits retailers in a week. Apple sometimes retains supply for brick-and-mortar outlets so that shelves aren’t empty at launch. The Apple Watch isn’t the only new product suffering constraints ahead of the holiday season. Shoppers ordering iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models also are seeing shipping dates slip well into November. The same is true of new iPad mini models.

MacDailyNews Take: Especially this year, amidst delays and disruptions due to the various and sundry COVID-19 responses worldwide: Get busy preordering or get busy waiting. It’s liek the original Apple Watch all over again (hopefully not that bad).

