Apple releases new firmware for AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, and select Beats products

Apple on Tuesday is rolling out a new firmware version for headphones powered by the W1 or H1 chip which includes AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, AirPods (second-generation), Beats Solo Pro, Powerbeats 4, and Powerbeats Pro.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Unfortunately, there are no release notes for AirPods or Beats updates. This means we’ll have to wait until the update is fully rolled out to get a grasp on what’s new. Apple does not have a very robust update mechanism in place for AirPods software, which often leaves users in the dark about changes.

UPDATE: 2:02pm PDT / 5:02pm EDT: Apple’s firmware update delivers enhanced support for the Find My app and Find My search network to AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, AirPods (second-generation), Beats Solo Pro, Powerbeats 4, and Powerbeats Pro.

MacDailyNews Note: The latest firmware versions:

• AirPods (second-generation) – 4A400

• AirPods Pro – 4A400

• AirPods Max – 4A400

• Beats Solo Pro – 4A394

• Powerbeats 4 – 4A394

• Powerbeats Pro – 4A394

New firmware versions automatically install when the AirPods or select Beats products are connected via Bluetooth to your iPhone.

To check your AirPods firmware version:

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone

2. Choose “Bluetooth” menu

3. Locate AirPods or select Beats product

4. Tap the “i”

5. The “Firmware Version” number is revealed

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!