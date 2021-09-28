Why settle for Android when you can ‘bring the best of Google to your iPhone?’

Luke Wroblewski, Director of iOS at Google, this week brings iPhone users “tips to help you bring the best of Google to iPhone,” which begs the question: If you want your iPhone festooned with Google apps reporting only-God-knows-what back to Google’s privacy-trampling tracking central, why settle for an iPhone knockoff when you can have the real thing?

Luke Wroblewski for Google:

We know how important it is to get your Home Screen just right — and you can personalize it with our selection of widgets. With the right combination, you’ll never even have to leave your Home Screen to catch up on the latest. For example, you can search the web, keep an eye on your commute, review your latest workout, and rock out to your favorite playlist all at once with our Google app, Google Maps, Google Fit and YouTube Music widgets. Or if you have a busy work day ahead, you can choose to keep your Google Calendar, Gmail and Google Drive widgets front and center — plus any other apps you need to stay focused. Starting a new school year? There are also plenty of widgets to help you have a productive day of studying. And you can easily place them around any other apps you need, like Google Classroom or YouTube. When you click a link or open a website on your iPhone, you can get helpful benefits from Google by setting your default browser to Chrome.

MacDailyNews Take: We’re not sure if the intention behind Luke’s post was to entice Android settlers to dump their slow, fake iPhones for the real deal, but it does an excellent job of showing the average Android settler that their upgrade to a real iPhone might be smoother than they thought.

Obviously, nobody outside of Google (and maybe not even inside) would ever do this to their iPhone as doing so would create a multi-pronged conduit straight from your iPhone to Google. You might as well just downgrade to an Android phone if you want that nightmare (along with slower processing, weaker graphics, second-rate app ports from iOS, and shoddy, mass market build quality).