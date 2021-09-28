Apple releases Pages 11.2, Numbers 11.2, and Keynote 11.2

Apple today released Pages 11.2, Numbers 11.2, and Keynote 11.2 all three of which are components of the company’s iWork suite of productivity software. Pages, Numbers, and Keynote are the best ways to create amazing work. Templates and design tools make it easy to get started. You can even add illustrations and notations using Apple Pencil on your iPad. And with real‑time collaboration, your team can work together, whether they’re on Mac, iPad, or iPhone, or even using a crappy Windows PC.

Pages 11.2 offers:

• Improved book publishing with 2-page spreads, optimized images, and more flexible versioning

• Flexible collaboration allows participants to add others to a shared document

• Instant translation lets you translate selected text in up to 11 languages and add the translation to your document with a click

• Create new documents from the app icon in the Dock

• Radar charts help you visually compare multiple variables at once to easily show similarities and differences in your data

Numbers 11.2 offers:

• Pivot tables provide a powerful and flexible way to view and analyze data

• Create beautifully formatted pivot tables in just a few clicks

• Quickly summarize, group, and rearrange data to explore patterns and trends

• Instantly show data by sum, average, and count or display percentage and running total values

• Add pivot charts to see your data in different ways

• Import and export Excel spreadsheets with pivot tables

• Radar charts help visually compare multiple variables at once to easily show similarities and differences in your data

• Enhanced quick filters help you easily select values to show or hide and improved filters find duplicate entries and unique values in your data

• Flexible collaboration allows participant to add others to a shared spreadsheet

• Instant translation lets you translate selected text in up to 11 languages and add the translation to your spreadsheet with a click

• Create new spreadsheets from the app icon in the Dock

Keynote 11.2 offers:

• Live video makes presentations even more engaging by letting you use the camera in your iPhone or iPad to show yourself on your slides in a window or full screen

• Multi-presenter slideshows allow participants to take turns controlling a shared presentation from their own device

• New slideshow controls provide easy access to the slide navigator, keyboard shortcuts, live video sources or multi-presenter controls while presenting

• Radar charts help you visually compare multiple variables at once to easily show similarities and differences in your data

• Drag and drop to copy text, images and other items between apps on iPhone with iOS 15

• Flexible collaboration allows participants to add others to a shared presentation with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

• Instant translation lets you translate selected text in up to 11 languages and add the translation to your presentation with a tap on iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

• Audio graph makes charts accessible to people with vision impairments by playing an audio tone that changes pitch to represent different values.

