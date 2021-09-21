iOS 15: What’s new and how to get the most out of every new feature

MacRumors offers a comprehensive guide of iOS 15. It’s a great resource for users who haven’t had a chance to test out ‌iOS 15‌ prior to its launch. All of the information is organized by app or feature to make it easy to find what you’re looking for.

In iOS 15, Notifications have a new look with larger icons for apps, to make them easier to identify, and a new notification summary.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

While iOS 15 was in the beta testing phase, we here at MacRumors wrote up a series of in-depth feature guides to highlight everything that’s new in the update, along with how tos to walk you through using those features.

• Overview
• Safari
• Messages
• FaceTime
• Photos
• Focus Mode
• Mail
• Notifications and Home Screen
• Maps
• Siri
• Find My
• Privacy
• Spotlight Search
• Wallet App
• Translation Features
• Weather
• HomeKit
• Notes and Reminders
• Accessibility
• Downgrading

MacDailyNews Take: Conveniently all in one place. Check it out and bookmark the page for future use here.

