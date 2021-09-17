Apple’s official battery capacities show significant increases in iPhone 13 lineup

Apple’s official battery capacities show significant increases across the iPhone 13 lineup, from the diminutive iPhone 13 mini to the flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Major battery life improvements come to both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, made possible by A15 Bionic, more efficient components, a larger battery, and power optimizations from a deep integration of hardware and software. iPhone 13 delivers incredible all-day battery life, offering up to two and a half more hours in a day than iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 mini provides up to an hour and a half more in a day than iPhone 12 mini.

The all-new Pro lineup features the A15 Bionic, more power-efficient components, a larger battery, and power optimizations made possible by the tight integration of hardware and software to enable amazing all-day battery life for both Pro models, with iPhone 13 Pro Max offering the longest battery life ever in an iPhone. iPhone 13 Pro will last up to one and a half hours longer in a day than iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max will last up to two and a half hours longer in a day than iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

In a filing on the Chemtrec website, Apple has now published official battery capacities for the phones… The iPhone 13 mini will sport a 9.57 watt hour battery, compared to the 8.57 watt hour battery in the iPhone 12 mini, or an increase of about 11.6%. The standard iPhone 12 featured a 10.78 watt hour battery. For the iPhone 13, Apple has packed in 12.41 watt hours, an increase of 15%. The iPhone 12 Pro had the same 10.78 watt hour battery as the 12, but the iPhone 13 Pro now has a 11.97 watt hour battery — up 11%. Finally, Apple’s largest phone — the iPhone 13 Pro Max — now sports a 16.75 watt hour battery. That’s up 18% from last year’s 12 Pro Max, which had a 14.13 watt hour battery inside.

