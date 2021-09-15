Apple Watch Series 7 available in 41mm and 45mm case sizes; compatible with existing bands

With the full details on the Apple Watch Series 7 not yet released by Apple (as it’s not set to launch until later this fall), the new official Apple Watch bands confirm that the Series 7 will be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The 41mm ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ replaces the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6, while the 45mm ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ replaces the 44mm Apple Watch Series 6. The new Apple Watch models have an edge-to-edge display with super slim bezels, best illustrated in Apple’s image comparison of the Series 7, Series 6, and Series 3 [above]. Despite the increase in size to 41 and 45mm, the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ is compatible with older Apple Watch bands. Existing 38mm and 40mm bands should be compatible with the 41mm ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌, and the 42mm and 44mm Apple Watch bands should be compatible with the 45mm Apple Watch.

MacDailyNews Take: This is very clearly the best Apple Watch series yet!