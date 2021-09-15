Apple document reveals full Apple Watch Series 7 specs

A newly-revealed internal Apple document reveals more specs about the Apple Watch Series 7, including device weights, connectivity, internal components, and more.

Apple on Tuesday unveiled Apple Watch Series 7, featuring a reengineered Always-On Retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders, making it the largest and most advanced display ever. The narrower borders allow the display to maximize screen area, while minimally changing the dimensions of the watch itself. The design of Apple Watch Series 7 is refined with softer, more rounded corners, and the display has a unique refractive edge that makes full-screen watch faces and apps appear to seamlessly connect with the curvature of the case. Apple Watch Series 7 also features a user interface optimized for the larger display, offering greater readability and ease of use, plus two unique watch faces — Contour and Modular Duo — designed specifically for the new device. With the improvements to the display, users benefit from the same all-day 18-hour battery life, now complemented by 33 percent faster charging.

Parker Ortolani for 9to5Mac:

The comparison document which Apple has not shared with customers shows that the watch has a new S7 system in package, but maintains the same CPU and speeds as the S6 chip from the Series 6. Last night, developer Stephen Troughton-Smith discovered that the Apple Watch Series 7 has the exact same CPU as the Apple Watch Series 6, and this document corroborates that detail. What is different is simply the branding — something Apple isn’t pushing much. Apple is calling the new SiP in Series 7, the S7 chip. While the CPU remains the same, it’s likely some other small components have in fact changed to accommodate the larger display. Other details like the weight of each model are also included in the documentation. Apple has not revealed this information on apple.com yet.

MacDailyNews Take: Check it all out of the Apple Watch Series 7 specs in the full article here.