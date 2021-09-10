Roger McNamee: ‘Apple does not appear to recognize how vulnerable it is in a changing political landscape’

Roger McNamee, a Silicon Valley investor for some 35 years, has penned an open letter published in TIME Magazine to Apple CEO Tim Cook is which he warns that “Apple does not appear to recognize how vulnerable it is in a changing political landscape.”
Roger McNamee for TIME Magazine:
I have followed Apple as a securities analyst and investor since 1985, and have admired the company and its values for most of that time. Recently, however, I have become frustrated that Apple does not appear to recognize how vulnerable it is in a changing political landscape.
Recent news reports alleging mistreatment of some employees, internal policies that conflict with the company’s outward-facing stance on privacy, and efforts to prevent the passage of state laws to enable competition with the AppStore [sic], along with a high profile lawsuit related to AppStore policies have tarnished Apple’s reputation. Despite this, the company has taken a stance towards Congress and regulators that the latter describe as ranging from arrogant to inflexible.
Unless Apple rethinks its approach, regulators will likely have no choice but to undermine its advantage in privacy and security. As a customer, that will piss me off. As an activist trying to reform the tech industry, it will leave me wondering what might have been. I would like to suggest a path to a better outcome.
MacDailyNews Take: There’s much more in the full letter in which McNamee argues that Apple is ideally positioned to help regulators take on their most important targets: Amazon, Google, and Facebook. By supporting regulators, a cooperative Apple “would likely gain goodwill that would pay dividends for years to come.”
Apple was in a much safer position under President Trump, to Biden and Co. it’s just another Google, Facebook, Amazon.
They make it sound as though as it isn’t Apple’s choice whether or not to capitulate. It’s actually Tim’s decision. Analysts, as eve are well-payed morons, and that by no means implies Tim and co. will do the right thing. But the analysts? Hope he got the clicks he was looking for, because I could seriously give a **** about his opinion.
Steve Jobs should still be alive, and Tim Cook dead.
Apple completely won. All the bogus antitrust garbage was thrown out, rightly. And this was even by a commie California (I know I repeat myself) court.
The only thing left was some California law on information disclosure requiring links, something apple had recently implemented allowed anyway.
This was a complete slam dunk win for apple.
That the tech press has its head up its rear and doesnt get it or doesnt want to get it for clickbait is just par for the course of their ineptitude.
McNamee’s use of Apple’s “intransigence” is fitting. Steve had intransigence that fulfilled the round peg square hole paradigm related to product and company direction, but it never faced the customer.
With AAPLs Worldly Powerful GDP, Tim has embraced intransigence, but it’s now directed at customers/public–like never before. This is a death-knell. I’ve held AAPL since 2000 and selling like never before…b/c of valuation, but more-so because of what AAPL is and becoming under Cuuk.
I hear you, it takes time to get out off aapl. But with an insane increase of the capital gains tax under the current administration, now is a great time to take the money and run.
How come Hong Kong has 0% capital gains tax and Biden wants to increase the USA capital gains to 48%. How can the USA be competitive when the playing field is so unfair. Consider how a business in the CCP has no meaningful environmental regulations, super cheap energy, government sponsored intellectual property theft,
and armies of slave labor, how can we survive when our government is crushing us.
Forget which way the political winds blow, Apple
Should do what’s right ! Defend the right of privacy for its customers unless a search warrant is served to an individual person. And stop doing business with the criminal state of the CCP; stop enabling, funding, and turning a blind eye to systematic ethic genocide.
The writer is clueless. Cook is a hyper politically leftist who thinks his liberalism will buy him credit with the bureaucracy. It won’t. Apple is and has always been the target, until they have a $$$trong presence in DC.