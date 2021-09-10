Apple considers judge’s ruling in Epic Games case ‘a huge win for Apple’

Apple considers the judge’s ruling in Epic Games v. Apple case to be “a huge win for Apple.” Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers handed down a decision in the Epic Games v. Apple trial on Friday. Rogers issued an injunction that said that Apple will no longer be allowed to prohibit developers from providing links or other communications that direct users away from Apple in-app purchasing.

Apple’s statement to the press:

Today the Court has affirmed what we’ve known all along: the App Store is not in violation of antitrust law. As the Court recognized ‘success is not illegal.’ Apple faces rigorous competition in every segment in which we do business, and we believe customers and developers choose us because our products and services are the best in the world. We remain committed to ensuring the App Store is a safe and trusted marketplace that supports a thriving developer community and more than 2.1 million U.S. jobs, and where the rules apply equally to everyone.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney responded on Twitter:

Fortnite will return to the iOS App Store when and where Epic can offer in-app payment in fair competition with Apple in-app payment, passing along the savings to consumers. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 10, 2021

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s stock price immediately dropped 3% as the judge revealed this “huge win.”

