Apple TV+‌ hits 40 million subscribers; Apple plans 50 new series and $500M in marketing

A new report from The Information says that Apple TV+ currently has some 40 million subscribers, with approximately 50% being paying subscribers and the other half on the free trial period.
Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:
The company allegedly sees Apple TV+ as a standalone business rather than a mechanism to encourage users to buy into the Apple ecosystem…
The report explained that Apple intends to increase the amount of regular new content on Apple TV+ in 2022, with at least one new item added per week, at more than double the pace of new content in 2021…
Apple TV+ is also set to benefit from more than $500 million in marketing this year. The company is believed to have spent significantly less than this on marketing in 2020. Netflix, by comparison, spent $1.1 billion on marketing during the first half of 2021 alone. Apple has also reportedly told advertising partners that it will not buy campaigns for Apple TV+ titles on Facebook or Instagram.
MacDailyNews Note: For perspective on the 40 million Apple TV+ subscribers, some subscriber comparisons (via nScreenMedia):
• Netflix – 207.6 million
• Disney+ – 103.6 million
• Amazon Prime Video – 60 million
• Hulu – 41.6 million
