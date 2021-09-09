What to expect from Apple’s September 14th ‘California Streaming’ event

On September 14th at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT, Apple will host its “California Streaming” product-launch event and it’s expected to be jam-packed with announcements.

Samuel Axon for Ars Technica:

As has usually been the case with Apple’s September events, the iPhone is likely to be the star. Apple will announce its new lineup of flagship iPhones… And of course, each of these phones will have Apple’s next iPhone system-on-a-chip (SoC), likely called the A15, with improved processing, graphics, or machine-learning performance.

Apple Watch Series 7. The Apple Watch is overdue for an aesthetic redesign, as it still speaks the design language of iPhones of a few years past. We wouldn’t be surprised to see a bigger screen, flatter edges, and other design improvements of that nature. An upgrade for the processor is likely, too, according to some reports.

(Mostly inconclusive) rumors abound that a third generation of AirPods is coming this year, and this event is the best match for that product. AirPods Pro, which launched two years ago, have shorter stems on each ear bud, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see that tweak come to AirPods.

A 9to5Mac article citing anonymous sources claimed that Apple will introduce a radically redesigned iPad mini with an edge-to-edge display, a USB-C port, and no home button—in other words, a smaller version of the current iPad Air — with the brand-new A15 chip expected to come in the iPhone 13. This would be a major update to a product that has largely languished for years…

Apple has not usually announced Macs alongside the iPhone at its recent September events, opting instead to save those products for October, November, or even December. So don’t expect new Macs—yet.