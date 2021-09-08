‘iPhone 14’ leak reveals iPhone 4-style design with hole-punch display, no camera bump, and more

Just ahead of Apple’s expected unveiling of the “iPhone 13” family at its September 14 event, leaker Jon Prosser has shared alleged details about next year’s iPhone 14 on his Front Page Tech website.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Key features of the iPhone 14 based on Prosser’s renders, which were created by Ian Zelbo:

• No notch, with a hole-punch front camera instead, in line with information shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

• No rear camera bump, with the lenses sitting flush with the rear casing

• An all-new titanium design

• Round volume buttons that look similar to those on older iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 models

• Redesigned speaker and microphone grilles with elongated mesh cutouts instead of individual holes on the bottom of the device

• Lightning connector remains on at least one iPhone 14 model