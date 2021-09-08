‘iPhone 14’ leak reveals iPhone 4-style design with hole-punch display, no camera bump, and more

Just ahead of Apple’s expected unveiling of the “iPhone 13” family at its September 14 event, leaker Jon Prosser has shared alleged details about next year’s iPhone 14 on his Front Page Tech website.
Key features of the iPhone 14 based on Prosser’s renders, which were created by Ian Zelbo:
• No notch, with a hole-punch front camera instead, in line with information shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo
• No rear camera bump, with the lenses sitting flush with the rear casing
• An all-new titanium design
• Round volume buttons that look similar to those on older iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 models
• Redesigned speaker and microphone grilles with elongated mesh cutouts instead of individual holes on the bottom of the device
• Lightning connector remains on at least one iPhone 14 model
MacDailyNews Take: Death to The Inelegant Kludge™! We’d buy it for the flush camera alone!
25 Comments
I hope this is close to real. The notch and ever-growing bump are making iPhone look kludgy, not elegant.
Does it really matter since most people use cases?
How does a case affect existence of screen notch? And iPhone 13 camera bump will stick out of a thin case. It’s like a tumor on an otherwise ultra-thin iPhone.
It’s attitudes like your that are a tumor of the brain of the Kindergarten Cop
This guy may have killed iPhone 13 sales. The 13 seems unlucky. Boring compared to this 14. I can see a lot of people choosing to wait for it.
I doubt it. iPhone 12 sales were going strong without very much “seasonal” decline in anticipation of iPhone 13. So iPhone 13 will just carry on with the upgrade cycle. And most customers don’t pay enough attention to care (or even hear) about rumors.
iPhone 14 will need sometime significantly new and different because current upgrade cycle will be winding down. For me, I want the rumored new iPhone SE with upgraded specs (5G and A15), but otherwise unchanged. An simply elegant, functional, and affordable design.
Suspect iPhone 13 sales will be lackluster.
The reason buildings built today do not have a 13th floor and many older buildings 13th renamed, people are overly superstitious of a meaningless unpopular number.
Regarding iPhone naming conventions, Apple execs with a math problem for years still cannot figure out a sane, logical system. For years MDN offered the perfect solution, but the millionaire egos are tone deaf.
Reality naming if you follow math on a simple numbering system from the phone debut.
2007: iPhone 1
2019: iPhone 13
2021: iPhone 15
The sloppiness continues, just sayin’…
Maybe Apple will investigate John Prosser’s phone and find he’s a CSAM scammer?
Agreed for a couple reasons:
~ Another article posted today only 10% planned to upgrade, cannot remember a lower number.
~ Major, major news! The clunky camera bumps like a big wart on our backs and the most intrusive and noticeable inelegant “kludge” walking over content is FINALLY history!
~ The uncertainty of Apple betraying customers and installing backdoor surveillance in the new phone.
If SJW Tim BETRAYS customers on security — fire Tim Cook IMMEDIATELY!!!…
We don’t know who inside Apple actually wanted that surveillance. For all we know, the board might wanted it and TIm Cook could have been overruled. Or maybe it was pressure from outside the company.
What a irrelevant apologist DISTRACTION.
The board wanted it, not the woke SJW Tim Cook?? 🤣🤣🤣
Whatever the inspiration, the buck stops with the traitorous CEO!…
Xi Jingping wanted it. If Tim Cook or Apple’s Board refused, production would’ve ground to a halt. Apple has no other means of production. Do you really think Tim Cook wants to move production back to the U.S. and have to pay that minimum wage that the Wokesters claim everyone (except CCP China) should pay? Think again!
Maybe, but I don’t believe the “no camera bump”. Unless Apple makes the phone considerably thicker, that not going to happen. Even if Apple did get a periscope camera, they wouldn’t have it for everything. And there’s no reason to believe that a periscope wouldn’t need the bump too.
“We’d buy it for the flush camera alone!”
But you have no money!
You’re doing Apple a disservice by printing this speculative crap that may harm upcoming iPhone 13 sales. Some airheads may actually take this nonsense seriously and delay purchasing an iPhone 13 because of it, only to discover that it’s only plosuchisqlablooskmenskluba. Shame on you. WTF!
I hate to break this news to you, but if you decide to wait for iPhone 14, there are rumours that an iPhone 15 will be released as soon as the following year.
JeffKLass – you nailed it!
This just in: The iPhone 14 will be even better than the iPhone 13. Gasp!
Just wait until you see what the iPhone 15 will be like – it will transform into looking like an iPhone mini and back PLUS it will cuck your sock!
Could not disagree more.
If the author is saving us from another routine incremental same old, same old upgrade, featuring the usual distraction “kludge” and mole camera bumps on the back — superlative customer service!…
So Samesung paid this dude $200 to leak this fake rumor just before the iPhone 13 announcement. Got it.
Spot on Bill McFadden – that’s exactly what’s going on here, I smell a rat too. Also each iPhone iteration is better than the previous – nice try Jon Moron.
There will be no iPhone 13. Too much of the world population harbors superstitious beliefs in such magical concepts as unlucky numbers. The iPhone 14 is this Fall’s model. There’s no camera bump. There’s no notch. Announcement would be next week.
Don’t know if the camera is just shallower or if they are making the phone a mite thicker. I hope it’s the latter; the extra battery volume could mean a doubling of battery life.
According to another MDN article 10% will fall for the bling. Then there are those of us who think adding warrant-less search and sharing of private user data is grounds to buy another brand and never look back. Ever.
They claimed they were doing it to protect kids. Does this mean they’ll do more warrantless spying on user data to make sure they’re not surveilling minors using their products? Pft. We all know Xi is making them do it. Cook has to comply or else CCP holds up production until he does.