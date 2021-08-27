Spotify says Apple’s App Store settlement is not enough

Swedish music streaming platform Spotify said on Friday that Apple’s App Store settlement does not address the basic aspects of their “anticompetitive and unfair practices.”
Spotify in its 2019 complaint to the European Commission said Apple unfairly restricted rivals to its own music steaming service Apple Music and protested against the 30% fee levied on app developers to use Apple’s in-app purchase system.
MacDailyNews Take: Spotify is a money-losing enterprise that cannot compete and has already been eclipsed by Apple Music in the world’s No.1 market for recorded music, the United States of America.
Seeing the writing on the wall, Spotify has been running around the globe whining to authorities like little babies crying for mommy.
“This boils down to the fact that Spotify wants to use the platform that Apple built and maintains at great expense for free.” – MacDailyNews, March 13, 2019
Spotify is good at three things: Losing money, whining, and gypping artists.
Well said MDN – spot on ! IMO Spotify has zero additional channels of revenue other than just one – it’s just a matter of time until this extremely loosing venture comes to a crossroad ! 🎯
I think the real question Spotify should be asking is : will this company every make a profit?
Seriously Spotify what have you done in the last 10 years of note?
I’ve never understood why the music publishers even bothered with companies like Spotify. Why do they need a middle-man? Create their own streaming app/ website and bypass Apple and Spotify.
As Jobs would point out, Spotify has NO control over the most strategic components of their business model.