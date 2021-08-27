Spotify says Apple’s App Store settlement is not enough

Swedish music streaming platform Spotify said on Friday that Apple’s App Store settlement does not address the basic aspects of their “anticompetitive and unfair practices.”

Apple's recent "changes" do not address any of the core concerns Spotify and many others have with Apple. @horaciog explains why. #TimeToPlayFair pic.twitter.com/Q442k4JoYX — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) August 27, 2021

Spotify in its 2019 complaint to the European Commission said Apple unfairly restricted rivals to its own music steaming service Apple Music and protested against the 30% fee levied on app developers to use Apple’s in-app purchase system.

MacDailyNews Take: Spotify is a money-losing enterprise that cannot compete and has already been eclipsed by Apple Music in the world’s No.1 market for recorded music, the United States of America.

Seeing the writing on the wall, Spotify has been running around the globe whining to authorities like little babies crying for mommy.

“This boils down to the fact that Spotify wants to use the platform that Apple built and maintains at great expense for free.” – MacDailyNews, March 13, 2019

Spotify is good at three things: Losing money, whining, and gypping artists.