Woman handcuffed at gunpoint saved by her Apple Watch

A 31-year-old man is accused of holding a young woman captive at gunpoint in her West Milford home while he rifled through her possessions and demanded thousands of dollars. However, while the burglar was distracted, the 20-year-old victim cleverly contacted her mother using her Apple Watch.

Nicholas Katzban for NorthJersey.com:

Authorities charged Andrew Canning with armed robbery, burglary and kidnapping, along with a slew of other charges, accusing him of entering the West Milford home, where he handcuffed the 20-year-old female resident and later robbed her 45-year-old mother Sunday afternoon, according to a statement by prosecutors. The daughter, who was not named in the document nor by prosecutors, came home to find Canning in her room at about 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, the affidavit states. Canning held her at gunpoint and demanded she take off her clothes to make sure she did not have any weapons, according to the document. After being held captive for more than an hour, the victim complained she was cold sitting on the floor, according to her statements to police. This led Canning to handcuff her to a bed, leaving one of her hands free, the affidavit states, and allowed the daughter to text her mother using her watch and told her to call the police.

MacDailyNews Take: Emergency SOS would have also been an option.

We’ve never had to use the SOS function on our Apple Watches (we have unintentionally trigged them once or twice under previous watchOS versions) and we we hope we never do, but it’s sure nice know that it’s there!

More info via Apple Support: Use Emergency SOS on your Apple Watch

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]