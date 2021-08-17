Woman handcuffed at gunpoint saved by her Apple Watch

A 31-year-old man is accused of holding a young woman captive at gunpoint in her West Milford home while he rifled through her possessions and demanded thousands of dollars. However, while the burglar was distracted, the 20-year-old victim cleverly contacted her mother using her Apple Watch.
Nicholas Katzban for NorthJersey.com:
Authorities charged Andrew Canning with armed robbery, burglary and kidnapping, along with a slew of other charges, accusing him of entering the West Milford home, where he handcuffed the 20-year-old female resident and later robbed her 45-year-old mother Sunday afternoon, according to a statement by prosecutors.
The daughter, who was not named in the document nor by prosecutors, came home to find Canning in her room at about 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, the affidavit states. Canning held her at gunpoint and demanded she take off her clothes to make sure she did not have any weapons, according to the document.
After being held captive for more than an hour, the victim complained she was cold sitting on the floor, according to her statements to police.
This led Canning to handcuff her to a bed, leaving one of her hands free, the affidavit states, and allowed the daughter to text her mother using her watch and told her to call the police.
MacDailyNews Take: Emergency SOS would have also been an option.
We’ve never had to use the SOS function on our Apple Watches (we have unintentionally trigged them once or twice under previous watchOS versions) and we we hope we never do, but it’s sure nice know that it’s there!
More info via Apple Support: Use Emergency SOS on your Apple Watch
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]
10 Comments
I have this feature turned on for the family but had to turn mine off numerous times due to a hobby – fine woodworking. Quite often it is necessary to use a heavy mallet to nudge some fairly heavy bases and beams into place. One blow and the “SOS” pops up ready to send if I don’t cut it off immediately. It sees this as a “fall” – having fallen down, and at my age, past 70 it is good to have this, besides the other needs as mentioned above.
I turn it back on when not woodworking.
Oh, and it did go off another time when I swatted a mosquito in the car – before pulling out of the driveway. Again, I cut it off immediately.
I love reading stories like this.
Most home invasion stories don’t have a happy ending. That’s why it’s best to be ready to exercise your 2nd Amendment rights at all time. She’s lucky this animal didn’t violate her in the worst way. They usually decide to have “fun” once they get comfortable.
The only good burglar is a dead one.
Don’t get this she contacted her mother who it also claims he robbed later.
The perpetrator was an illegal alien given free airfare to the city of his choice after he entered illegally. He has Stage 4 COVID but was never tested, even when he got on the airline and refused to wear a mask. He couldn’t be forced to, because the airlines only do that to legal citizens. He had committed several felony assaults but had been released each time by the Democrat prosecutor because it is not fair to put illegals in jail when so many White people are free to wander the streets. So Andrew Canning did these terrible things to this woman because he felt like it, and the good news is he was released again because the DA doesn’t like to put criminals in jail. He says criminals are “overrepresented” in prison.
Did you orgasm writing that?
I take it you orgasmed reading it.
No, we shook our heads while thinking “Typical racist GOP thinking”.
Criminals are not over represented in prison. If you ask them, most of them are innocent of the crimes they were put in prison for.