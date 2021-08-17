Apple scraps plan to resume in-store classes over COVID-19 fears

Apple will increase testing of employees and will delay rebooting in-store “Today at Apple” classes in the U.S. this month over COVID-19 fears.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

This week, the iPhone maker informed staff participating in the company’s at-home testing program with Quest Diagnostics Inc. that they will now receive testing kits twice per week instead of weekly. The company told employees in the program that they are expected to get tested on Mondays and Thursdays.

The company is also planning to expand testing to three times per week for employees in some offices. Apple still isn’t requiring employees to do the tests or receive vaccinations, but the push could help the company eventually secure a full return to the office. Apple had aimed to have staff back in its offices by September, but it recently delayed that plan until October at the earliest. The company now expects to make a full return around February…

Apple also informed staff that it is reversing course on its move to bring back in-person classes at its retail stores in some regions later this month. The company told staff in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil and Canada that it is pausing that plan…