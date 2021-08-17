Apple releases firmware update for 2nd-gen Siri Remote

Apple today released a new firmware update for the Siri Remote designed for the new Apple TV 4K and ‌Apple TV‌ HD models.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The new firmware has an internal version number of 9M6772, while the prior firmware version was 9M6336. Note that this is not the firmware version that you see in the ‌Apple TV‌ Remote settings.

There’s no word on what’s new with the ‌Apple TV‌ remote update, but it likely addresses minor bugs and performance issues.

Apple has not detailed how to install a firmware update for the ‌Siri‌ Remote, but it’s likely similar to AirPods, delivered silently and over the air while the ‌Apple TV‌ is asleep.