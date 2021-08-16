Apple’s iCloud, Health, and Artificial Intelligence teams see significant departures

Apple’s iCloud, Health, and Artificial Intelligence teams are seeing departures, Mark Gurman reports via his “Power On” newsletter for Bloomberg News.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Some Apple employees tell me that a notable number of engineers are departing Apple’s cloud services, health and AI groups. Here are two big names: Emily Fox, in charge of Health AI research, is departing for a university position starting later this year, and Ruslan Meshenberg, who was a leader on Apple’s cloud infrastructure team after serving as a Netflix VP, just left for Google…

–the employees may be less optimistic about their work. What gigantic advancements have we seen in recent years from those groups?

Apple launched iCloud+ this year, but it just added a handful of features to existing paid iCloud accounts: Private Relay (a VPN on steroids), custom domains and new features for hiding your email address. I think Apple has larger ambitions to revamp its aging cloud infrastructure, but those changes are likely far off.

Apple’s AI team has cooked up some cool features, like better on-device processing for Siri, but we’ve yet to see a long-awaited full Siri revamp. Apple’s Health team has struggled with its own internal issues, and users are clamoring for additional Apple Watch sensors like those for blood-sugar monitoring.