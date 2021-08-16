Apple’s iCloud, Health, and Artificial Intelligence teams see significant departures

Apple’s iCloud, Health, and Artificial Intelligence teams are seeing departures, Mark Gurman reports via his “Power On” newsletter for Bloomberg News.
Some Apple employees tell me that a notable number of engineers are departing Apple’s cloud services, health and AI groups. Here are two big names: Emily Fox, in charge of Health AI research, is departing for a university position starting later this year, and Ruslan Meshenberg, who was a leader on Apple’s cloud infrastructure team after serving as a Netflix VP, just left for Google…
–the employees may be less optimistic about their work. What gigantic advancements have we seen in recent years from those groups?
Apple launched iCloud+ this year, but it just added a handful of features to existing paid iCloud accounts: Private Relay (a VPN on steroids), custom domains and new features for hiding your email address. I think Apple has larger ambitions to revamp its aging cloud infrastructure, but those changes are likely far off.
Apple’s AI team has cooked up some cool features, like better on-device processing for Siri, but we’ve yet to see a long-awaited full Siri revamp. Apple’s Health team has struggled with its own internal issues, and users are clamoring for additional Apple Watch sensors like those for blood-sugar monitoring.
MacDailyNews Take: They were probably just tired of being served shit sandwiches from wildly overpaid hypocrites.
I’ve had more than enough of the nauseatingly sanctimonious Tim Cook – and I bet most Apple employees have, too.
The only reason I put up with Tim Cook for all of these years was his unwavering stance on privacy.
But, he proved himself to be a spineless hypocrite, as expected (given his repeated embarrassing capitulations to Communist China).
Thanks for telling it like it is all in a single compact sentence, MDN!
There’s no way for Apple to reel this disaster back in. They’ve already announced to the world that they were willing to destroy privacy, and they keep doubling and tripling down on it by adding empty FAQs and tweaks that solve nothing, so there’s no way for them to continue to claim to be the company that champions and protects privacy.
Other CEOs – those who aren’t empty undeserving heroes to woke ignoramus millennials – would get shown the exit over such a blunder.
When will the Apple board realize that Apple doesn’t make money because of Tim Cook; Apple makes money because of Steve Jobs.
Fire Tim Cook and get a real man in there. One with vision, and zero propensity for nausea-inducing virtue signaling.