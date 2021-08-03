Smash hit ‘Ted Lasso’ drives streaming and engagement for Apple TV+

The biggest news from Apple TV+ this week was “Ted Lasso” Season 2 setting a new record for the streaming platform’s biggest premiere day and opening weekend ever.
Reelgood investigated just how much Ted Lasso has grown since its pilot episode was released a year ago and found:
• Ted Lasso Season 1 debuted with 1.9% shares of weekend streaming on Reelgood from Aug 14 to 16, 2020. Last week, season 2 got a much warmer reception, with 4.6% shares of weekend streaming. Since Season 1 debuted with three episodes and Season 2 opened with only one, Reelgood evened the playing field by analyzing this data on a user level. This means users are only counted once no matter how many episodes for which they clicked play.
• Looking at the data for Apple TV+ in general, Reelgood also saw that different TV shows on the service tend to reach a wider audience during the opening weekend of their second season vs. the first, a good indicator that Apple’s original content is doing its job keeping subscribers entertained and hopefully building a loyal fanbase along the way. For example — For All Mankind was only the 41st most-watched TV show across all SVOD streaming platforms during the opening weekend of its pilot season. But when season 2 rolled out, it became the 14th most-watched TV show during its first weekend.
• This growth in streaming and engagement for Apple TV+ Originals (spurred by terrific reviews and word-of-mouth marketing) seems to be affecting brand new releases as well such as Lisey’s Story (2.5%) and Schmigadoon! (2.1%) which opened to bigger shares of streaming compared to Ted Lasso during the premiere of its first season.
• Ted Lasso appears to be keeping the momentum going. This past weekend, from July 30 to Aug 1st, the second episode of season 2 garnered 5.3% shares of streaming and engagement.
Reelgood’s Maria Santos said in a statement, “While the journey to match the popularity of recent hit shows such as WandaVision and Loki may be challenging, it’s clear that Apple TV+ is at least on the right path with its original content.”
MacDailyNews Take: Nowadays, it’s very, very good to be Jason Sudeikis.
It gets so much attention that I finally watched a few episodes. It’s cute. It falls far short of the amazing comedy I expected though. The Amazon who plays his boss certainly keeps my attention, and his down home folksy philosophy on life is pleasing, but they keep hitting us over the head with it. The metaphors just keep flowing and I find myself mumbling, “Shut up Ted.”
Haven’t said that since the Mary Tyler Moore show.
I will say that for what it is, it is better for most people than Wandavision or Loki. If you’re not a diehard Marvel fan searching for every Easter egg and clue in the Marvel shows, you’ll definitely enjoy Lasso more. I suspect.
You’re right, the first few episodes are cute.
You need to watch Ted Lasso through Season 1 Episode 8. That episode is the point where many go from “like” to “love” with Ted Lasso. If you haven’t seen through the dart game scene, you haven’t really seen Ted Lasso.
Will we soon hear that Apple is dropping its tech offerings, except its bread ‘n butter iPh and emojis, for subscriptions related to movies, tv shows and music?
Or, maybe in a yr, or two, Apple will offer technology skus with a subscription, only?
It seems like the propensity is trending.
Sadly, no one in my household is mature enough to watch TV-MA.
Actual Apple could win the streaming war, not because they would have to be so great but rather because the other services are so lame. If Apple would just focus on good story telling and leave all the low resolution garbage to the rest of the pack then over time Apple would pull ahead. They need to think of their catalog inventory like fine wine, it will only get better with time. … Imagine if Steve was around and he could apply his pixar instinct for timeless movie content up against today’s boring and predictable content.