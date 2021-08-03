Brendan Fraser joins cast of Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ for Apple TV+

Brendan Fraser has joined the casts of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” for Apple TV+.

Matt Grobar for Deadline:

[Killers of the Flower Moon] is a crime drama, based on the bestselling book of the same name by David Grann. It’s set in 1920s Oklahoma and will examine the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation—a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Fraser will appear in Killers alongside Oscar winners Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, Emmy nominated Jesse Plemons, and more. We hear that he will play lawyer WS Hamilton.

Eric Roth scripted the film, which Scorsese is also producing for Apple Studios and Imperative Entertainment.