Woz-backed ‘Unicorn Hunters’ seeks TV distributor

Apple co-founder Steve “Woz” Wozniak, singer Lance Bass, and The Masked Singer executive producer Craig Plestis are among the backers of Unicorn Hunters, a crowd-financing competition series now being shopped for domestic distribution.

Michael Schneider for Variety:

The series centers on finding so-called “unicorn” companies — startups that reach $1 billion valuation, by attracting investors from around the world. The show’s pitch: “No one has the ability to predict which companies will ultimately become unicorns, but Unicorn Hunters offers you a front-row seat to hear the pitch from businesses that have what it takes to become one. With Unicorn Hunters, you ‘discover’ private startups at the same time as our panel of experts, and you get an equal shot at investing in these very promising companies before they go big.”

Four episodes of Unicorn Hunters were filmed and ran online earlier this year; now, the show’s producers and talent are aiming to transition the series from the web to television, and are shopping new episodes for licensing both here in the U.S. and internationally. Companies highlighted in the first episodes included Far UV Technologies, fitness company Forte, Starton Therapeutics, Intrommune Therapeutics and Carbon Connect.