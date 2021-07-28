More than half of U.S. Apple Retail Stores to again require masks

Apple plans to restore the requirement to wear masks at most of its U.S. Apple Retail Stores on Thursday for both customers and staff, even for those who are vaccinated against COVID-19, the company informed retail staff of the move Wednesday in a memo obtained by Bloomberg News.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
Apple will again require masks for shoppers and employees at more than half of its about 270 U.S. stores. The decision was spurred by rising cases, new local mandates and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“After carefully reviewing the latest CDC recommendations, and analyzing the health and safety data for your local area, we are updating our guidance on face masks for your store,” Apple told staff. “Starting July 29, face masks will be required in store for customers and team members — even if they’re vaccinated.” The company added it is making the change “out of an abundance of caution.”
MacDailyNews Take: Sigh.
18 Comments
Dumb, follow the money.
Apple’s spineless leadership strikes again – likely trying to minimize potential legal liabilities.
Remember – after “two weeks to slow the spread” – when we were told that if we didn’t want to wear masks, we should get vaccinated? Now, those who are vaccinated are being told that they again have to wear masks.
So, if the vaccine works, why are we being told to wear masks? Wake up.
The world is not 100% safe. It will never be. If you value freedom, you’ll burn your masks and live your life while you still have life to live. We’ve already wasted nearly two years on this and we’ll be paying for these endless shutdowns for many, many years to come.
Don’t waste your life cowering in fake fear kowtowing to elected and unelected bureaucrats who are tainted by politics and lust for fame and money.
First Then…
First you know absolutely nothing about epidemiology.
As someone who has worked with these experts and done the math related to their research (biostatistics) I DO know how this works. I’ve been in the trenches with these guys and done the math for them.
Second, I have deeply researched the studies and cases behind the statistics that are coming out. The vast majority of those coming from U.S. Agencies are well done and accurate.
Third, while the vaccines ARE very effective against all variants of the SARS-COV-2 virus with regard to you getting a significant case of COVID-19 (note: SARS-COV-2 is the virus and COVID-19 is the disease), of whatever course of shots the person is getting there is no — absolutely none — verifiable research on contagion of the SARS-COV-2 virus among those that have been fully vaccinated (typ based upon incomplete and preliminary dataically taken as a person being two weeks after their last shot). Doing such a study would be extremely expensive and take a huge forlzwhile the Phiser vaccine is 95+% effective against you getting COVID-19 it may only 50% effective against you contracting the SARS-COV-2 virus at such a level that you could retransmit it to someone else.
of the original variant of over a year ago. has Fifth: The best, non vaccination method of minimizing the spread of the SARS-COV-2 virus is with masking and social distancing. This has not changed. This has been the case and the sane advice since the startnof ths whole pandemic.
The preliminary data for the Delta variant is that it is more virulent that then original strain. If you get that variant of the virus you’re more likely to get really sick than if you had contracted the original strain.
Sixth:
Sixth: Transmission from infected to vaccinate (Yes, politicians have given mixed messages, but the facts are the facts. There are absolutely no “alternative facts” here.)d to vaccinated to unvaccinated who finally get COVID-19 and ends up in the hospital is possible. That’s a reality. To deny that is equivalent to Seventhg you don’t expect the sun to rise tomorrow.
Fourth: The Delta variant of the SARS-COV-2 virus is about double the transmissibilitys
Finally: What’s the harm in you wearing a mask? It does not matter if the political right or political left asks you. Why would you not want to protect yourself as much as you realistically can as well as prote to do soct those around you?
Thanks for explaining this, Shadowself. It’s a pity your text got a little bit mangled. It’s even more of a pity that it all gets turned into a political issue by so many people. As per MDN’s comment, “Sigh” indeed.
You are a malleable pawn. A useful idiot. Nothing more.
I have a solution. Ted Cruz, First Then, and numerous other people are assuring us that the CDC guidelines are false and that the “experts” don’t know what they are talking about. So, the people who listen to them are avoiding vaccination, masks, and other common-sense public health measures. According to the CDC, that is putting the rest of us at a heightened risk and has (over the last 18 months or so) caused many unnecessary deaths. The core issue seems to be that the coronavirus deniers are going to do exactly the opposite of anything the CDC says because they assume that they are somehow “owning the libs” by doing so.
So, we can end this whole debate. The CDC just needs to issue guidelines telling people not to shoot themselves in the head with a large-caliber firearm. The volume of debate would fall quite rapidly after that.
Exactly.
Tony Says, “double-em-up.” We respond accordingly, because we know Tony is always very truthful.
Tony Fauci is a liar and is responsible for the covid-19 virus along with China. He’s not here to help us.
Wow… never mind the facts on the ground. Just stake out a position and hold your ground to the grave.
Unfortunately, for a select few, this is true. No matter how low you and I get down voted (as I suspect this post will be).
Own/drive a car? Science!
Flown in a plane? Science!
Own/use a computer or a phone? Science!
Use LED lighting anywhere? Science!
But for a select few, it does not matter what science says about SARS-COV-2 and COVID-19. It does not matter that the death toll is approaching 4.2 billion worldwide.
For a select few they’ve been told that the people in the governments of the world are lying to with regard to SARS-COV-2 and COVID-19 them and the scientists are lying to th regard to SARS-COV-2 and COVID-19. That select few are more interested in believing that utter BS than believing in the facts.
For some small subset of these people, I swear if they were told by their trusted sources that gravity is not a real thing, they’d gravity is not real it.
You are a moron. And a tool.
Only people going to the grave are Obese, immune compromised, or murdered in a nursing home by the government.
Freedom – it means that you are not required to wear a mask. Freedom – it means companies worried about their employees are free to require masks and you are FREE not to frequent such establishments. I don’t understand what the big deal is …
I am tired of wearing masks, but I do know several people that have died (two were older, but one was 43). If you don’t think they don’t work, tell your doctor to skip the mask and hand washing next time you have surgery.
I am so sick of the whining and conspiracy theories!
Only two more weeks!
Fauci is a lying idiot and Tim Cook is stupid for following him blindly.