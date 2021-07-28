More than half of U.S. Apple Retail Stores to again require masks

Apple plans to restore the requirement to wear masks at most of its U.S. Apple Retail Stores on Thursday for both customers and staff, even for those who are vaccinated against COVID-19, the company informed retail staff of the move Wednesday in a memo obtained by Bloomberg News.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Apple will again require masks for shoppers and employees at more than half of its about 270 U.S. stores. The decision was spurred by rising cases, new local mandates and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“After carefully reviewing the latest CDC recommendations, and analyzing the health and safety data for your local area, we are updating our guidance on face masks for your store,” Apple told staff. “Starting July 29, face masks will be required in store for customers and team members — even if they’re vaccinated.” The company added it is making the change “out of an abundance of caution.”