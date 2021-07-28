Apple inviting Mac users to try out the new Safari 15 beta

Apple introduced Safari 15, a new redesigned version of the company’s web browser, with macOS Monterey to much sturm und drang (it’s already undergone some significant revisions). The new Safari is expected to be released later this year. Apple has already delivered the new UI and features to the Safari Technology Preview, so the company is inviting macOS Big Sur and Catalina users to try out the Safari 15 beta before the official release this fall.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

Safari Technology Preview is an alternative version of Apple’s web browser focused on developers as it comes with beta features that are not yet available in the regular version of Safari. However, today’s release of Safari 15 is a regular beta version for selected users from the AppleSeed program.

Safari 15 introduced a new browsing experience that unifies the address bar with the tab bar. To achieve this, multiple buttons have been hidden from the main interface and tab management has changed significantly, which has upset many users since the first beta release of macOS Monterey was announced in June.

Following the complaints, the company has once again redesigned some elements of the new Safari interface. This time, the new unified design is optional, and users can still use the web browser with the old tab bar experience. Apple is inviting more users to get additional feedback before releasing the new Safari to the public.