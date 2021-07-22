These Apple devices support Find My when turned off with iOS 15

One of the most interesting – and useful – features of Apple’s forthcoming iOS 15 is Find My tracking that works even when the device is turned off. However, not every Apple device is compatible with this feature.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

With iOS 15, Apple has gone one step further and finally allowed powered-off devices to be tracked through the Find My network. Not only that, but the company says that devices running iOS 15 can be located even after a full restore. The only way to disable Find My now is by removing the iCloud account of the device’s original owner. Unfortunately, due to technology limitations, only some iPhone models can be located when turned off. • iPhone 11

• iPhone 11 Pro

• iPhone 11 Pro Max

• iPhone 12 mini

• iPhone 12

• iPhone 12 Pro

• iPhone 12 Pro Max

MacDailyNews Note: Learn more about Apple’s powerful Find My system, including how to set up Find My, how to use the Find My app, and how to use Find My on iCloud.com here.

These features are available for your missing device or item

iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple Watch

• View Location

• Play a Sound

• Mark as Lost (Lost Mode)

• Remote Erase

AirTag

• View Location

• Precision Finding

• Play a Sound

• Lost Mode

Mac

• View Location

• Play a Sound

• Mark as Lost (Lock your Mac)

• Remote Erase

AirPods, Beats products

• View Location

• Play a Sound

Third-party products

• View Location

• Lost Mode

• Other features vary by product

Find My features and availability might vary by country or region.

How to turn off Find My on your devices here.