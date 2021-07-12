A federal judge in Delaware on Friday dismissed developer Blix’s lawsuit against Apple, ruling Blix’s suit failed to demonstrate how Apple harmed competition in the mobile operating system market by requiring developers to offer ‘Sign in with Apple” when single sign-on options are offered.

Sign in with Apple is the fast, easy, and more private way to sign in to third-party apps and websites using the Apple ID that you already have.

When you see a Sign in with Apple button on a participating app or website, it means you can set up an account using your Apple ID. No need to use a social media account, fill out forms, or choose another new password.

Sign in with Apple is built from the ground up to respect your privacy and keep you in control of your personal information. It works natively on iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS, and in any browser.

Jon Swartz for MarketWatch:

“Apple’s current policy of requiring Sign In With Apple whenever any SSO [single sign-on] product is offered permits new competitors and competition (including Blix) because it does not foreclose the use of other SSOs. Allowing competition is the opposite of unlawfully constraining competition, so, again, Blix has failed to state a claim,” U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark said in his decision. “Blix, a member of the Coalition for App Fairness and frequent complainer to press and regulators, alleged false conspiracy theories and anti-competitive claims against Apple.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple operates legally.

