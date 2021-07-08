Apple releases macOS 11.5, iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, tvOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6 fifth developer and public betas

No Comments

Apple on Tuesday released the fifth developer betas AND public betas of macOS 11.5, iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, tvOS 14.7, and watch OS 7.6.

macOS Big Sur, unveiled at WWDC20, introduces a beautiful redesign and new features in Safari, Messages, and Maps.
macOS 11 Big Sur

The fifth round of betas arrives about a week after Apple seeded the fourth round of beta builds back on June 29.

So far, it appears that iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, tvOS 14.7, and watchOS 7.6 will be minor updates focused on security fixes and stability improvements.

The newest builds can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled into the test program or via over-the-air updates on devices running the beta software. The public beta versions can be downloaded from the Apple Public Beta Program website.

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , ,