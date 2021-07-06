Apple said to name next-gen iPhone family ‘iPhone 13’

A new report has prompted speculation that Apple’s upcoming new iPhone family will be called “iPhone 13,” despite suggestions that the name could be avoided for a number of reasons, including superstition or a new naming scheme.

Andrew Griffin for The Independent:

The report ostensibly comes from the supply chain and was first reported by Economic Daily News, which said that it had received indications from manufacturers that the naming scheme would continue.

The report suggests that the new line-up will come in the same form as the existing one – with an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max…

One obvious issue with using the name iPhone 13 is that it is likely to trigger superstition or fears around the number. The number 13 is considered to be unlucky in many countries, and manufacturers have avoided using it in the past.

For years, people have speculated that Apple would drop the numbering system entirely.