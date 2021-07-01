Amid Windows 11 confusion, there’s never been a better time to buy a Mac

It’s a bad time to buy a Windows PC amid the utter confusion coming from Microsoft as to what the final Windows 11 system requirements will be means that it’s hard to plan a safe upgrade path, Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes for ZDNet:

I’m used to aggressive upgrade cycles and short shelf-to-scrapheap lifecycles, but this level of uncertainty from a company as big and influential as Microsoft is unnerving. Bottom line: It’s a bad time to buy a Windows PC. But it’s a great time to buy a Mac. Apple is building certainty into the ecosystem… Remember, Microsoft and the OEMs are in the business of selling you a new PC, not keeping your old one going for years. Apple, on the other hand, wants to sell you digital content and services.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s never been a good time to buy Windows PC. And, even in the darkest days, it’s always a great time to buy a Mac!

See also: The debate is over: IBM confirms that Apple Macs are $535 less expensive than Windows PCs – October 20, 2016