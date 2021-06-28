Apple begins receiving iPhone 13 components ahead of mass production

Apple assemblers have begun receiving shipments of components needed for the production of its next-generation “iPhone 13” family of advanced smartphones slated for launch in the latter half of 2021, DigiTimes reports, citing “sources from Taiwan’s handset supply chain.”
Jane Wang and Steve Shen for DigiTimes:
Cyntec, reportedly being a major supplier of power chokes for iPhone devices, is likely to see its revenue grow over 25% on year in the second quarter of 2021 thanks to orders from Apple, the sources indicated.
Cyntec is also set to secure more orders from Apple in the third quarter as over 50% of this year’s new iPhones will support 5G mmWave communication, which requires more power chokes and other inductors to enable the technology, said the sources.
Quartz and oscillator supplier TXC will also see its supply ratio for iPhone devices increase this year due to the higher yield rates of its oscillator products, said the sources, noting that the firm is on track to see robust sales in the second half of the year.
MacDailyNews Note: Earlier this month, reliable leaker L0vetodream said that Apple’s iPhone 13 series is expected to feature noticeably larger battery capacities this year as power-hungry features such as ProMotion displays finally make their way from iPad to iPhone.
