Apple TV+ kids series ‘Stillwater’ earns prestigious Peabody Award

The Apple TV+ original animated series “Stillwater” today was recognized with a prestigious Peabody Award for excellence in storytelling, and for work that encourages empathy.

The honor was announced on the heels of acclaimed comedy sensation “Ted Lasso” receiving a Peabody Award earlier this week, and marks the third Peabody Award for an Apple Original series following last year’s win for “Dickinson.” The Peabody organization celebrates the finest in broadcasting and digital media, including television, radio, podcasts and the web, in entertainment, news, documentary, children’s and public service programming.

Now streaming globally on Apple TV+, “Stillwater” is a beautifully engaging animated series for kids and families about mindfulness. Since its launch, “Stillwater” has earned an Annie Award nomination and has charmed young viewers with its tales of friendship, providing kids with a new perspective on the world around them.

“Stillwater” is based on the Scholastic book series “Zen Shorts” by Jon J Muth and is produced by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment. The series centers on siblings Karl, Addy and Michael, who are typical kids with typical kid challenges – meaning that sometimes even the smallest things can feel insurmountable.

Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater gives the children a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges. Stillwater also brings newfound fun and adventure for the three, opening their eyes to the quiet wonders of the world around them and guiding them to their place within it.

The series is executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Jef Kaminsky and Rob Hoegee and features the voice talents of James Sie, Eva Binder, Tucker Chandler and Judah Mackey.

