TSMC to give top priority to Apple, vehicle chip orders

According to a new DigiTimes report, TSMC will prioritize Apple and vehicle-makers ahead of those who make crappy Windows PCs and other devices.

Cage Chao and Jessie Shen report for DigiTimes:

TSMC will give supply priorities to orders for automotive ICs and those placed by Apple in the third quarter of 2021, followed by chip orders for PCs, servers and networking devices, according to sources at fabless chipmakers.

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, money talks. Apple is TSMC’s most important client and their huge volumes of Apple Silicon orders, with massive upfront payments and other investments, are to be prioritized. The lesser customers take their places later in line based on their value to TSMC.

This also means that the next-gen iPhone family is likely on-track for a normal release this year!