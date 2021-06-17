The Independent: Apple AirPods Pro are the best in-ear noise-cancelling headphones

The Independent looks at the best noise-cancelling headphones for 2021 naming Apple’s AirPods Pro the best in-ear noise-cancelling headphones.

David Phelan for The Independent:

Apple’s newest in-ears are a revelation. Unlike previous AirPods, they have a silicone ear tip that fits the ear perfectly. There are three sizes of ear tip to choose from and a clever ear tip fit test in the app on the iPhone which plays music and listens to judge if the fit is right.

The battery shape has changed so the AirPods pro feel more secure in the ear. The noise-cancelling is fantastic, working as effectively on a train or Tube as on a plane. Although in-ear headphones can’t beat over-ears for noise-cancelling efficacy, these come pretty close.

There’s a transparency mode here, too, on a par with that on the Bose [see full review]. If you do take one earbud out, the music pauses automatically, resuming when you put the earbud back.

They also work brilliantly for phone calls, effective with either one or both buds. Pairing with any phone is straightforward, but completely simple and very fast with an iPhone (you just open the case near the iPhone and that’s it, you’re done).