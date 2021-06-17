Apple awards $5 million ‘Innovation Grants’ to 4 historically black colleges and universities

Apple is awarding $5 million “Innovation Grants” to four historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), the company announced Thursday.
Alabama A&M University, Howard University, Morgan State University, and Prairie View A&M University will get the grants, which are part of Apple’s broader $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, the tech giant launched in June 2020.
The three-year grants are part of the iPhone maker’s New Silicon Initiative to help prepare students for careers in hardware technology and silicon chip design. Apple said the grants will support each university’s engineering school as well as help expand emerging hardware technologies coursework and expertise, particularly in computer architecture and silicon engineering.
“Apple will collaborate closely with our computer engineering faculty to strengthen our course offerings and laboratory capabilities in the areas of integrated circuit design, fabrication, and testing,” said John M. M. Anderson, dean of Howard University’s College of Engineering and Architecture, in a statement. “Additionally, through design projects and internships, our students will have the opportunity to engage with Apple engineers and benefit greatly from their knowledge, experience, and mentorship.”
MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, computer architecture and silicon engineering students at Alabama A&M University, Howard University, Morgan State University, and Prairie View A&M University!
