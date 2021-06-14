Apple Retail Stores, offices start dropping mask requirement in U.S.

Apple will begin dropping the mask requirement for customers vaccinated against COVID-19 at many U.S. stores this week, as yet another major retailer moves away from the mask mandate as U.S. states ease restrictions.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The technology giant has begun informing retail employees of the impending change in impacted markets, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who declined to be identified discussing policy changes that haven’t been announced. The change will go into effect as early as Tuesday, and employees have been told that they won’t be required to ask customers for verification of vaccination. Workers will still need to wear masks at stores, Apple told staff. The company could change its plans or delay the loosening of the restriction. The requirement for face coverings will also be dropped at some of the Cupertino, California-based company’s U.S. offices, according to a memo sent to corporate employees. The planned change in the company’s mask policy change corresponds with California’s timeline to reopen the state on Tuesday and ease most restrictions for vaccinated individuals. Apple previously relaxed its mask requirement in some other regions, including in Australia.

MacDailyNews Note: According to the CDC, those who are fully vaccinated can resume activities that they did prior to the response to COVID-19. Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where prohibited by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

In general, people are considered fully vaccinated:

• 2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

• 2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine