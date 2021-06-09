Apple’s iPadOS 15 delivers powerful new iPad multitasking features (video)

Apple’s iPadOS 15 introduces a more intuitive multitasking experience to iPad. iPadOS 15 introduces a multitasking experience that is even more intuitive, making features like Split View and Slide Over easier to discover, easier to use, and more powerful.

iPadOS 15 makes working with multiple apps easier than ever. A new multitasking menu appears at the top of apps, letting users go into Split View or Slide Over with just a tap. Users now have quick access to the Home Screen when using Split View, making it easier to get to the right app. Using the new shelf, they can also multitask with apps that have multiple windows like Safari and Pages, as well as quickly preview emails.

The experience with an external keyboard allows users to get more done with all-new keyboard shortcuts and a redesign of the menu bar. Users can quickly set up and switch between Split View and Slide Over with new shortcuts for multitasking right from the keyboard.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

MacDailyNews Take: Of course, as with everything else, these new multitasking features will have a learning curve, but, once mastered, these new features make multitasking on the iPad more intuitive.