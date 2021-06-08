Apple’s six-year-old iPhone 6s will get iOS 15

The iPhone 6S will turn six years old this September, which is like 106 in phone years. If you’re still rocking a venerable 6S (you’ve replaced the battery at least once, we presume), then Apple has some good news for you — your Home-buttoned techantique will be able to upgrade to iOS 15 when it arrives for the public this fall.

Allison Johnson for The Verge:

The iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, and first-generation iPhone SE, which all shipped with iOS 9 (released on September 16, 2015), will be among the oldest devices to receive the OS update.

Six years is an awfully long life span for a mobile device, and certainly puts the 6S in the running for the longest supported phone to date… On the Android side, Samsung has made recent moves to improve its device longevity by offering four years of security support for some of its phones. But six years of OS updates and security support puts the 6S in an entirely different league.

To be sure, there are a lot of new features that won’t work with the 6S’s A9 Bionic processor. Features like the Google Lens-esque Visual Lookup, Live Text in photos, portrait mode in FaceTime, and immersive walking directions in Maps won’t be available to 6S users, since they all require a device with an A12 Bionic chip a la the XS and XR or later… iPhone 6S owners shouldn’t despair, though. They’ll still get potentially useful updates like notification summaries and Focus modes to minimize interruptions throughout the day, video and music sharing in FaceTime, and added privacy features…