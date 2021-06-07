Apple FaceTime calls will allow Android, Windows users to join later this year

Apple announced that anyone — including those who settle for Android and Windows devices — will soon be able to join FaceTime calls which elevates Apple’s private, secure, end-to-end encrypted video communication platform into a rivalry with video chat apps such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

Users with non-Apple devices can join using the latest version of Google’s Chrome or Microsoft’s Edge browser. Sending video requires H.264 video encoding support. Some shared content may require a subscription to view.

Todd Haselton for CNBC:

The feature, which will roll out this fall, could help Apple keep customers from defecting to competing video chat apps such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams when they need to video chat with friends and colleagues who aren’t on an Apple device. Apple isn’t launching an Android FaceTime app, though. Instead, it will let you schedule and share FaceTime calls using a unique web link. Once someone receives that link, whether on Windows or Android, they’ll be able to jump in and participate in the call. Apple said it’s still end-to-end encrypted so it’s still private.

MacDailyNews Take: Better way too late than never, we guess.

Too bad Apple didn’t have a remote teleconferencing service ready to go long before COVID-19 hit the world. They’ve had the technological knowhow to do a “Good Zoom” for decades now, based on QuickTime, iMessage, and FaceTime, but alas. That’s a big time opportunity squandered, because Apple brass didn’t see the value of remote work until they were forced to open their eyes. — MacDailyNews, September 22, 2020