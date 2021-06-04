Apple stock on track for longest weekly losing streak in more than 2 1/2 years

Shares of Apple, on a long weekly losing streak, remained on track to suffer a sixth-straight weekly loss, ahead of the world’s most valuable company’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) next week.

Tomi Kilgore for MarketWatch:

That would be the longest such loss streak since the eight-week stretch through the week ended Nov. 23, 2018. The stock needs to gain 0.9% Friday, to at least $124.61, to snap the weekly loss streak.

The stock has lost 8.0% during the current streak through Thursday, and has lost 13.7% since the Jan. 26 record close of $143.16. In comparison, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has run up 11.8% since Jan. 26.