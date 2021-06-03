Apple enhances AirTag privacy measures, to offer Android detector app later this year

Apple is enhancing its already robust privacy measures for its AirTag sensors, adjusting the time they play an alert when separated from their owner, and also creating new ways to alert people an unexpected AirTag or Find My network-enabled device is nearby.

Ian Sherr for CNET:

The tech giant said Thursday it’s begun sending out updates to its AirTags, changing the window of time they’ll make noises when potentially being used to track another person. Initially, the Apple device would play in three days. Now, it’ll begin to play at a random time inside a window that lasts between 8 and 24 hours. To further reassure people about its AirTags, Apple said it’s developing an app for Android devices that will help people “detect” an AirTag or Find My network-enabled device that may also be unsuspectedly “traveling” with them. Apple iPhones already have a similar alert system built into their devices. The Android app will be released later this year. Apple said its updates for AirTags began Thursday, and will be automatically applied when in range of an iPhone.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s already industry-leading privacy measures automatically – and for free – get even better for AirTag!