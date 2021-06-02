Signs of Apple Music Lossless, Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos content showing up for some users

With Apple Music Lossless streaming set to arrive sometime in June, some users are reporting signs now that content is arriving on the service to support the launch.

In mid-May, Apple announced that Apple Music would be bringing industry-leading sound quality to subscribers with the addition of Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos. Spatial Audio gives artists the opportunity to create immersive audio experiences for their fans with true multidimensional sound and clarity. Apple Music subscribers will also be able to listen to more than 75 million songs in Lossless Audio — the way the artists created them in the studio. These new features will be available for Apple Music subscribers starting in June at no additional cost.

Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

Impatient users hoping to find the update live have discovered some albums are showing labels for Lossless or Dolby Atmos already, while others are being prompted to re-download albums for new formats. AppleInsider cannot replicate any of these discoveries. Most discoveries appear to be in Europe and Asia. However, we have discovered that all music videos will show they are playing with Spatial Audio enabled within the Apple Music app. One user in the Netherlands was prompted to download an album to experience it with Dolby Atmos with Lossless audio, but it didn’t actually download.

So what's up with Apple Music? For a moment I got a popup saying I need to redownload an album to get Dolby Atmos. After doing so the music type went to HLS media. Now it's back at streaming AAC — Barry van Someren @ localhost (@bvansomeren) June 1, 2021

MacDailyNews Take: Imminent.