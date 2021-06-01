Apple plans to open more retail stores, even as online sales accelerate

Germany’s Funke Mediengruppe reported that Apple plans to add to its global retail store presence even as retail outlets in inner cities struggle with the shift to sales online, accelerated by the response to COVID-19.

Elisabeth Behrmann for Bloomberg News:

The Cupertino, California-based company operates about 500 Apple stores globally, including 100 in Europe. Retail locations offer an opportunity for people to experience new technology, ask questions and attend workshops on Apple’s products, Funke said, citing Deirdre O’Brien, the iPhone maker’s senior vice president of retail and people.

“On our online site people can learn a lot about the products; in a store they can touch them and get a feel for them,” she told Funke. “We intend to add more stores.”

Apple this year announced it would invest about 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in Munich to build a center for computer chip design. The company will “undoubtedly” add to this, O’Brien said.