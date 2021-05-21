Apple CEO Tim Cook testifies in Epic Games trial

Apple CEO Tim Cook is the third senior-level executive to testifies in the ongoing trial with Epic Games. Following testimonies from Phil Schiller and Craig Federighi, Cook took the stand on Friday.

Tim Cook just arrived from back entrance looking happy and waved.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Cook has been sworn in and is recapping his role at Apple, his education, and his career before joining Apple

Apple’s counsel Veronica S. Moye of Gibson Dunn is examining Cook

“In the case of the App Store, we review every app that goes on the store. There can be malicious things that occur, things that vacuum up people’s data, malware, the list is pretty long.”

Cook recapping what Apple does to protect user privacy: Intelligent Tracking Prevention, App Tracking Transparency, App Store nutrition labels