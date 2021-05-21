Apple CEO Tim Cook testifies in Epic Games trial

Apple CEO Tim Cook is the third senior-level executive to testifies in the ongoing trial with Epic Games. Following testimonies from Phil Schiller and Craig Federighi, Cook took the stand on Friday.
Tim Cook just arrived from back entrance looking happy and waved.
Photo by @nrnriggio pic.twitter.com/mlwQESXG5D
— Emily Chang (@emilychangtv) May 21, 2021
Cook has been sworn in and is recapping his role at Apple, his education, and his career before joining Apple
Apple’s counsel Veronica S. Moye of Gibson Dunn is examining Cook
“In the case of the App Store, we review every app that goes on the store. There can be malicious things that occur, things that vacuum up people’s data, malware, the list is pretty long.”
Cook recapping what Apple does to protect user privacy: Intelligent Tracking Prevention, App Tracking Transparency, App Store nutrition labels
5 Comments
I don’t understand how this lawsuit was allowed to go forward in the first place. For all intents and purposes, Apple invented THE APP STORE, and they’ve set rules and procedures and options that vendor developers must comply with to continue having access to their store and to benefit from it. It’s called free enterprise: “It’s our company, our app store and if you want to play in it then you have to abide by our system. Otherwise go fcuk yourselves. It’s as simple as that.” … that’s the way business works. Epic is totally out of line and needs to go fcuk itself. Apple should ban Epic from the Apple App Store FOREVER for their stupidity, arrogance and general assholeishness. Then see how Epic enjoys making do with just Google and Windows from now on. NO law court or judge can tell a company how to run its business if it’s not breaking the law. Apple wants 30% of app sales and it probably breaks even after expenses for the staffs to screen all of the apps and discard 40% of them for non-compliance, and to ensure a TRUSTWORTHY and beautiful app review and selection environment. Hey Epic, go fcuk yourself!
There were stores before this one. I invented one, of sorts.
Agree that its an open and shut contract law case. Epic has not demonstrated a monopoly or abuse of power by any measure. They have failed to show any evidence or relevant information to their claims in bringing this suit. The questions from the judge today are just faceplalm.png as they are completely out of touch with reality. Its like they have no understanding of the business world or digital infrastructure. Hard to see Apple losing this when there’s been no valid legal argument put forth for epic breaking a contractual obligation.
“It’s called free enterprise”
I was going to leave your pathetic diatribe of lies and exaggerations alone, but “free enterprise” in this case is store competition for the same goods. Where else can iOS apps be bought?
Please don’t answer, it only perpetuates the stupid.
If only i could buy legitimate Walmart goods from a non-Walmart location… then all my problems would be solved!!