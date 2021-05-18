Apple’s all-new 24-inch iMac revealed in early unboxing and review videos

The all-new iMac features a much more compact and remarkably thin design, the breakthrough M1 chip for powerful performance, and a gorgeous 4.5K Retina display. iMac comes in a spectrum of vibrant colors — green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver — to match a user’s personal style and elevate any space. Customers can choose from three models of Magic Keyboard, including Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad, as well as Magic Mouse and the industry-best Magic Trackpad — all color-matched.

iMac models in green, pink, blue, and silver will be available for purchase at Apple Store locations, and all seven colors of iMac will be available at apple.com and on display at most Apple Store locations.

While Apple’s all-new 24-inch iMac doesn’t officially arrive until Friday, May 21st, the new machine is being revealed in early unboxing and review videos:

MacDailyNews Take: Happy viewing and, remember, this is Apple’s “entry-level” iMac. A larger, even faster model is in the works, too!