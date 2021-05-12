Stock selloff deepens as U.S. inflation spikes

The U.S. stock selloff deepened Wednesday as investors digested a spike in U.S. inflation. Consumer prices for April rose 4.2% year over year, making for the biggest annual increase since September 2008. Prices rose 0.8% from the prior month. Both exceeded economists’ expectations. The report has investors weighing the possibility that the Federal Reserve may have to alter its asset purchase plan and course for interest rates.
Jonathan Garber for FOXBusiness:
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 421 points, or 1.23%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were lower by 1.54% and 2.28%, respectively.
Mega-cap tech stocks including Apple Inc. [-2.46%] and Microsoft Corp. [-2.81%] remained in focus as investors continued to rotate out of growth stocks and into value plays.
Overseas markets were mostly higher.
Britain’s FTSE 100 was out in front in Europe, advancing 0.82%, while Germany’s DAX 30 and France’s CAC 40 ticked up 0.2% and 0.19%, respectively. China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.61% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.78%.
MacDailyNews Take: Again, it’s best to get a handle on inflation, if you know how, while you still can.
Inflation is repudiation. — Calvin Coolidge
When a business or an individual spends more than it makes, it goes bankrupt. When government does it, it sends you the bill. And when government does it for 40 years, the bill comes in two ways: higher taxes and inflation. Make no mistake about it, inflation is a tax and not by accident. — Ronald Reagan
There is no evidence supporting The Big Lie. The notion of flawed election software throwing elections was hatched by Laura Pressley after she lost her 2014 race for the Austin City Council by 30%. Clearly, there must have been cheating. The fact that almost all of her supporters (including the American-Statesman) had withdrawn their endorsements after she went on Infowars to discuss 9/11 Truthiness had nothing to do with it. Her fraud claims were rejected as frivolous and sanctionable by the district court and Court of Appeals. The 100% Republican Texas Supreme Court found that they were completely unsupported by any admissible evidence.
She then peddled her theories to Russell Ramsland, who was best known up to that point as a losing congressional candidate who went on the conservative lecture circuit to claim that the Deep State was hatched during World War II by a conspiracy including Prescott Bush, the Muslim Brotherhood, and George Soros (who was a 14-year-old in Axis-occupied Hungary at the time). He put his security firm onto the scent and sold the election fraud idea—including a whole collection of easily disprovable falsehoods—to folks around the President, who spread it to the Conspiracy Theorist-in-Chief. The President and his allies filed nearly a hundred lawsuits and have not persuaded any court anywhere that there was any misconduct that puts the election outcome in question.
Nevertheless, Mr. Trump then made lip service to The Big Lie an entrance requirement for access to the not-so-big Republican tent. The focus has changed from the courts to the state legislatures, who have enacted a bunch of provisions expressly designed to make it more difficult for citizens to vote and providing criminal penalties against election officials who try to increase turnout. The basis for this is the “concern about the fairness of the 2020 election” that they themselves stirred up, without any evidence, for purely partisan political advantage. Completely groundless claims have convinced tens of millions of Americans that our democratic republic has failed and needs to be replaced by a government of “the right sort” of rich white men.
Whether you are inclined to believe the Washington Post or not, their article this week on the conspiracy to destroy the confidence of Americans in our electoral system provides plenty of citations to public documents.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/interactive/2021/trump-election-fraud-texas-businessman-ramsland-asog/
This applies to “both sides” and, without waking up and shedding the partisan “explanations,” things won’t end well.
“Stimulus” needs to be reset in people’s minds. It’s not an unending comfort-tool that will make things better.
It serves a purpose, but we are beyond the need. We are beyond the weight of debt we can handle. Despite what’s being said in the WH, people are indeed not working because of the “stimi” to cover the hardship brought on by Covid.
For those that embrace MMT and think such debt numbers are just lines on the ledger, please ask yourself what happened to the leading economies in history that came and went because of their uncontrolled spending. I guess they just forgot, didn’t know, simply didn’t erase those undesirable numbers on the ledger? Debt has real effect…real weight…real consequences. It’s math.
Um guys, it’s one month of aberrant data. Let’s not panic the horses until we get a trend.
In any case comparing a change to a very strange year last year is not sensible.
