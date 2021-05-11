Apple’s M1 iPad Pro beats Intel-handicapped 16-inch MacBook Pro

In April, Apple unveiled the new iPad Pro powered by the same M1 chip found in the latest Macs. Now, early benchmarks indicate that not only is the M1 iPad Pro over 50% faster than the previous-generation iPad Pro, it also bests Apple’s flagship 16-inch MacBook Pro (Intel Core i9) which remains Intel-handicapped as it awaits its own upgrade to Apple Silicon.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors.:

Based on five legitimate Geekbench 5 results (here’s the fifth) for the fifth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M1 chip, the device has average single-core and multi-core scores of 1,718 and 7,284, respectively. By comparison, the fourth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the A12Z chip has average single-core and multi-core scores of 1,121 and 4,656, respectively, meaning that the M1 iPad Pro is around 56% faster. Geekbench 5: Average Multi-Core Results:

• M1 MacBook Air: 7,378

• M1 iPad Pro: 7,284

• Core i9 16″ MacBook Pro: 6,845

• A12Z iPad Pro: 4,656 The benchmark results reveal that the M1 iPad Pro has virtually identical performance as the M1 Macs released last fall.

MacDailyNews Take: All day long, the fans on our 16-inch MacBook Pro (Intel Core i9) units wheeze “Intel-handicapped!”