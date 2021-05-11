Apple TV+ estimated to have over 40 million subscribers

Apple has not revealed what the current number of subscribers is for Apple TV+, but per Ampere Analysis (as cited by The Wall Street Journal) has stated that the service had 33.6 million users by the end of 2019 and Statista estimates the service hit 40 million by the end of 2020.

This number was bolstered by the fact that Apple gives away a year of free Apple TV+ with the purchase of new devices – in fact, Variety has reported that over three-fifths of subscriptions polled in their report were not paying for the service. How many subscribers does each streaming service have? • Netflix: 207.64 million

• Disney+: 100 million

• Amazon Prime Video: 52 million*

• HBO Max: 44.2 million

• Apple TV+: 40+ million

• Hulu: 39.4 million

• Paramount+: Under 36 million

• Peacock: 33 million *200 million people are subscribed to Amazon Prime, and by extension are also subscribed to the free add-on to that service, Amazon Prime Video. The streamer, however, has never revealed exactly how many of those users actually use their streaming perks. In 2018, around the time that Amazon Prime hit 100 million subscribers in the U.S., Reuters reported that 26 million users were using the video service. If that percentage has been maintained, Amazon Prime Video has around 52 million regular users.

MacDailyNews Take: As we’ve said before, interest in Apple TV+ will build and accelerate over time as Apple’s service basically started from a standing start. As shows grab awards and headlines, as the number of series and content builds up, and Apple ramps up promotion, the service will naturally grow subscribers thanks to the simple math of new devices being purchased, each with a potential free year of Apple TV+. This service was always destined to start slowly then build and build, gathering steam over time!

Keep in mind also, that “subscribers” above is a loose term. Think “viewers,” as some of these services offer free, ad-supported tiers and others, like Apple TV+, offer free trial periods.

It’s simple: Apple just needs to continue the promotion where customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free.

Apple TV+ is yet another incentive to buy an Apple device.

The type of confused customer who wonders, “Gee, should I buy a real iPhone or a fake one?” might opt for the real deal if they know they’re going to get a year of Apple TV+ free, especially when they’ve heard of a Jennifer Aniston / Reese Witherspoon series, and seen that and other Apple TV+ exclusive series and movies scooping up awards.

Apple should run this “Buy an Apple Device, Get a Year of Apple TV+ Free” promo for a few years at least, and keep extending it for current trail users, so that people can become invested in Apple TV+ series and top-line films and change their mind about paying $4.99/month so they can keep watching Ted Lasso et al.

Since the initial launch of Apple TV+ a year ago, Apple has amassed an impressive lineup of original programming. It’s obvious that the company has decided to focus on the usual: Quality over quantity. But, over time the quantity of quality content will build Apple TV+ into a content powerhouse. — MacDailyNews, January 22, 2021